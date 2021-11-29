Law enforcement reported responding to dozens of normal calls during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with traffic stops credited for several driving while intoxicated and drug possession charges between Wednesday night and early Monday morning.
Comal County agencies combined made 16 DWI arrests, jailed 15 on drug charges and two others for public intoxication during the period. Those hauled into the county lockup included about two dozen others who had outstanding warrants — including a pair nabbed by New Braunfels police during a traffic stop.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said police stopped a black Chevrolet Camaro on the Interstate 35 southbound frontage, near the Engel Road exit, around 10:10 p.m. Sunday.
“An open-air search around the car by a K-9 alerted to narcotics, and the vehicle was searched,” Ferguson said. “That search turned up 5.7 grams of methamphetamine as well as numerous pieces of identifying information.”
The driver, Justus James Kalson, 32, and passenger, Preston Lawrence Buse, 29, both of San Antonio, were charged with possessing fraudulent items and failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information.
Warrants wanted Buse on fraudulently possessing less than five items of information, and Kalson on mail theft involving fewer than 10 items and a bond increase on an earlier forgery charge. Both remained in Comal County Jail on Monday, Buse under $53,000 bond and Kalson, also charged with drug possession, in lieu of $78,000 in bonds.
A few hours later, just after 1 a.m. Monday, NBPD arrested a San Antonio woman at Buc-ee’s, in the 2700 block of Interstate 35 North. Ferguson said a store manager called police after allegedly seeing a woman shoplifting at the location.
Ferguson said Halle Madeline Hughes, 28 of San Antonio, was taken into custody and charged with theft of property under $100 and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, after a search turned up less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Ferguson said when Hughes was booked into the county lockup an hour later, officers there found 2.8 grams of heroin in a syringe hidden in her bra. It added another charge of possessing a controlled substance and another charge for possessing it within a correctional facility. Hughes remained in the county lockup under $22,000 bond on Monday.
Elsewhere, Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, reported a normal weekend, as did Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Interim Chief Robert Mikel II, who reported a minor fender-bender involving a vehicle that backed out of a driveway into a Comal Independent School District school bus.
“We were dispatched to the 5000 block of Chimney Rock this morning just after 7 a.m. for a car that ran into the rear wheel of a school bus,” Mikel said. “There were five children on board and the bus driver.”
Steve Stanford, Comal ISD executive director of communications, confirmed “a car backed out of a driveway and into Bus No. 401, which serves Mountain Valley Middle School. There were no injuries to the five students on board.”
Mikel said the bus sustained minor damage to the passenger side rear wheel, adding “there were no injuries to anyone in either vehicle.” No other details were available Monday afternoon.
CCSO seeks forgery suspects
Comal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case involving a theft of checks during an early October vehicle burglary that since were forged by an unidentified man and woman.
“The burglary occurred on Oct. 6, 2021 in the 100 block of Timber Ridge in New Braunfels,” CCSO said in a Nov. 24 Facebook post, which included surveillance from where one of the forged checks was passed on Oct. 17 — a Target department store in the 700 block of northwest Loop 410 in San Antonio.
Other information — such as the number of checks authorities the pair in the surveillance photos might have forged, where other attempts were made and how much was taken — was not immediately available from CCSO on Monday.
Residents with information are urged to contact CCSO Detective Ben Haynes at 830-387-7943 or call Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).
