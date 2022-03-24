It was the night of July 22, 1874 and everyone in the Voelcker house was sound asleep. Around 2 a.m. 14-year-old Emil Voelcker was awoken from his slumber by a strange sound emanating from the room next to his — the room that belonged to his 12-year-old sister Emma.
Emil sprang from his room to check on his sister and when he arrived was met with a grizzly sight — his younger sister was lying on a mattress on the floor drenched in blood and standing over her was a man with an axe.
Emil cried out — the noise woke everyone in the home and caused the girl’s assailant to push Emil out of the way so he could flee from the scene and into the night. When the family came to investigate they saw the girl’s mutilated body.
It is said Emma’s ghost has been known to dance and pirouette over the San Antonio Street Bridge, which follows her funeral procession route that led from her home.
The site of Emma Voelcker’s violent murder is just one of several stops on the New Braunfels Ghost Tour, which bridges the rich history of downtown New Braunfels with the chilling stories of the ghosts who are believed to inhabit it.
Anita Carrera and Kathryn Chapman are the keepers of the ghostly tales of murder and mayhem in New Braunfels, and as educators, are sharing them with crowds that aren’t expecting to get a healthy dose of history with stories of the paranormal.
“As teachers, I think we kind of sneak in the history,” Carrera said. “People may come on (the tour) thinking ‘ghosts,’ and they leave thinking, ‘oh, I didn’t know that.’”
For Carrera, New Braunfels Ghost Tours was born out of a passion for history and a love for ghost tours. When the idea first came about Carrera took to the library where she discovered interesting facts and histories of some of the most iconic New Braunfels venues.
“We had no clue the history that was here,” she said. “You don’t have to believe in ghosts but the history is true.”
Unraveling the history of the city proved fruitful and for the last nine years Carrera and her fellow history lover and ghost enthusiast have been giving tours to anyone seeking out New Braunfels’ haunted history.
The 90-minute walking tour of downtown New Braunfels starts off at Naeglin’s Bakery and features destinations such as Prince Solms Inn, the Comal County Courthouse, the Phoenix Saloon and the Faust Hotel — each holding a unique thread woven into the city’s historical tapestry.
With ghost stories at the forefront, tour goers don’t expect to learn about the birthplace of modern day chili powder or the story behind why the city is called New Braunfels — stories that are attached to the hotels, which have stood the test of time, and the restaurants that once served a different purpose.
“We just like to point out the hardships that the Germans had coming here, take pride in the businesses that are still here and the first families that are still existent,” Carrera said. “That’s the kind of pride I have in my community.”
Recently, Kathryn Chapman, the other half of New Braunfels Ghost Tours and former history teacher, gave a tour for a homeschool group looking to broaden their knowledge of New Braunfels.
“Besides the ghosts, there’s just so much history in the way (New Braunfels) was founded and built,” DeAnna Barrientos said. “I think that’s super important to let the kids know.”
Barrientos brought her two children on the tour where they heard stories about the crime of passion that drove the man responsible to kill himself in the Phoenix Saloon while simultaneously learning about the legacy of being one of the first places in Texas to serve alcohol to women.
“I didn’t think that it was going to be all that interesting but when I got here and heard everything I was like ‘oh yeah, I’m into this,’” Lukas Barrientos said.
Carrera and Chapman give tours most Saturdays through the month of October and in the summer they run Thursday through Sunday starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through their website.
