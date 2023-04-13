Arthur Haley Mahan

A memorial service will be held on April 29th at St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Canyon Lake at 11am.
Art was born to Herbert Oswell Mahan and Louise Cora O’Neill on October 5th, 1926.
He was married in 1954 to Lenora Buchhorn, wife of 64 yrs. Art served in the Navy during WWII and in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as an airplane machinist which started his true love of airplanes and flying. Although he never became a pilot, he did fly planes. While there were too many jobs to count, most of his life, he was in construction and was a custom home builder when he eventually (but never really) retired. At 91 he flipped his last house and at 96 he took his last small job because he just needed something to do. Most of the time when visitors stopped by, he loved telling stories.
Art is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lenora, brothers Leon and James and sisters Peggy and Hazel. He is survived by his sister Betty Martin; children Robert Mahan, Nelson Mahan, and Beth Gomez (Frank); grandchildren Brandon Mahan, Kimberly Olson (Carl), Matthew Gomez, Jason Gomez, and Valerie Clelland (Bradley); 5 great grandchildren - Vanessa, James M, Abigail, James C, Mason and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Art Mahan would like to thank the neighbors, family and friends who have helped and looked out for him these past few years, to everyone who has prayed for all of us, and a special thanks to Dennis Acker, Debbie Johnson, Deanna Gray and Pastor Judi Miller for the love, patience and support you showed our entire family.
