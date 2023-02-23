The Bock family continues to be remembered and celebrated through the Art Scholarship Fund that the Greater New Braunfels Art Council (GNBAC) recently created.
So far, the council has tripled the funds for scholarship awards, now totaling $3,000, thanks to donations from the Bennie W. Bock II family and American Dance Company.
As it stands, three scholarship winners will be chosen, with each receiving $1,000 in scholarships for their art education. The application deadline has been pushed to Feb. 28.
When starting this new scholarship fund, GNBAC President Felicia Miller said it was in honor of Bennie Bock II, who died last June.
Later that year, Roberta Elliott from the Circle Arts Theatre died, and the scholarship was used to honor her life and legacy as well.
Miller recalled Bock’s participation in the art community and his kindness.
“He always opened his doors at the Mill Street gallery for us to come and have board meetings there,” Miller said. “He was always so generous, and he would come in and sit down and tell us these amazing stories … and, you know, what he’d like to see done here in the future with the arts.”
Bock’s daughter, Suzanne Bock Badger, said that she wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for her father’s love of art.
Badger said that, although her father grew up in New Braunfels, her father went to college in Austin and would frequent art galleries in the area.
Subsequently, Bock got to know the owner of one of the art galleries. The art gallery owner set Bock up on a blind date, where he would meet his future wife, Kathy.
“My dad took one look at my mother’s blue eyes, and he was mesmerized by her, and the rest is history,” Badger said. “Because of my dad’s love for art, and the appreciation of paintings in particular, he took a chance on a blind date that an art gallery proprietor set him up on.”
After getting his degree at UT Austin, Bock went to law school at St. Mary’s; Bock became a lawyer and then worked for the attorney general.
The family moved back to Bock’s childhood town of New Braunfels after he finished up his work with the attorney general.
Along with art being an essential aspect of Bock’s life, politics also played a key role.
“My grandparents, my dad’s parents, were very active in politics,” Badger said. “From the time that even before my dad was born, they were active in the Democratic Party for a long period of time, and they were friends actually with President Johnson.”
After the family moved back to New Braunfels, Bock ran for state representative. In his over 10 years as a representative, he served the Comal, Caldwell and Guadalupe counties.
Although Bock started his political career as a Democrat, he later became a Republican.
Bock later ran for the Texas Senate but was unsuccessful in what would turn out to be a disputed race.
Despite not running himself after the event, Bock supported other individuals, such as Chip Roy, who ran in political races. He did, however, get to be a part of the electoral college in the early 2000s.
Furthermore, Bock created the Ephesus Foundation after his parents died. The Ephesus Foundation, known as the Ben and Sue Scholarship Fund, awards scholarships to Comal County seniors interested in pursuing political science.
Now, Badger has inherited her father’s art gallery and is working on continuing the Ben and Sue Scholarship Fund.
“I love this community, and I’m all about whatever I can do to continue to watch New Braunfels thrive and still keep the basic German heritage because we were part of that group that came over and in the 1800s made New Braunfels a fun community,” Badger said.
Seniors interested can email oatmanhill@hotmail.com for more application details; part of the application process includes writing an essay describing the ideal form of government. The application deadline is April 15.
For more information on the Art Scholarship Fund, and to find the application form, visit www.gnbac.org/artfund .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.