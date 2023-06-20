Carolyn Wylie, Art House Cakery founder and owner, had her artistic origins in sculpting clay.
Although she recently celebrated her bakery’s grand opening weekend on June 18-19, it wasn’t until she had kids that she began to work with sweeter art mediums.
“As I became a mom and involved my kids in things, we ended up making the switch from clay to sugar, and I did it kind of as projects with my kids,” Wylie said. “(I) discovered I kind of had a real knack for it and … so it was this little transition from clay sculpting into sugar sculpting into assembling entire cakes.”
Because Wylie homeschooled her kids, many of their projects included baking due to the necessary science and math behind the skill.
This fueled her passion for baking, and she began it as a hobby around 15 years ago.
Baking had satisfied her creative need in a similar way to sculpting and, at times, incorporated the skill to create figures from gum paste and fondant.
As she began receiving requests for cakes, she created a small business called Glass Cow Cakery.
However, she had hobbies outside of baking. The New Braunfels native also began to enjoy scuba diving, meaning she had to travel often.
Wylie moved back to New Braunfels in 2020 and went through a divorce. She hadn’t had a job outside of the home, so she turned to a business venture she was familiar with — baking.
From the ashes of Glass Cow Cakery arose Art House Cakery.
The home she bought in the downtown historic district was built in 1898. The back of the house had been renovated and is where Wylie and her family live.
The bakery’s storefront resides in the front of the house; original lead glass, doors and other historic features can still be seen inside.
Although the building retains its historic features, the business went through changes.
“(I) was trying to start fresh,” Wylie said. “I had new recipes and, you know, a little bit different approach to how I was presenting things, and it wasn’t going to just be out of my kitchen anymore. It was going to be getting out in the community and doing pop-ups and hosting weddings and quinceañeras and parties and things like that and eventually (it) became a storefront for us.”
Wylie’s recipes are inspired by fresh and natural flavors. Growing up with what she would describe as “granola parents,” Wylie grew to dislike artificial tastes.
This inspired her to use natural ingredients, from pure vanilla extract or pure vanilla grounds, and obtain other ingredients from local farmers.
With these, Wylie is able to provide cakes for events from small birthdays to weddings. The bakery has vegan and gluten-free options as well.
Along with cakes, the bakery has cookies, cake pops and cake truffles, allowing customers to pick from various options for a dessert box.
Additionally, the business has five weekly flavors of the week that rotate based on what is fresh and in season.
Art House Cakery will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. until the bakery sells out — to ensure only fresh baked goods are sold. The business is located at 343 W. Bridge Street in New Braunfels.
