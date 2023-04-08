Arretta Jean Bockholt “Retta”, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the age of 74.
Retta was born on October 15, 1948 in Robstown, Texas to Thurman Jack and Jessie Faye Harwell. Retta graduated from Robstown High
Retta worked in the restaurant field and made many friends throughout the years! Retta loved hosting holiday gatherings and traveling to the beautiful Hill Country and Texas Gulf Coast with family and friends.
Retta is survived by her son Craig Bockholt, Susan Collier and grandson Cason Bockholt, of San Antonio, Texas, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Retta is preceded in death by Brothers, Ronnie Ray Harwell, Billy Gee Harwell sister Jackie Faye Sullivan, and Johnnie Mae Harwell Arwood, nephew Danny Lynn Thompson, and parents Thurman Jack and Jessie Faye Harwell.
Memorial Services are occurring May 6, 2023. Please contact family for further information.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity or Fundraiser in her name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.