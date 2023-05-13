We so appreciate the Herald’s article covering the peaceful protest against the “kids at the drag show” at Faith UCC last Saturday! My husband and I were part of the 150 or so in attendance, and I’d like to fill in some blanks, to share the whole story.
There were at least two other groups there, not part of the main group. A few Nazis showed up, and some who heckled the church congregants at closer range. These groups did not abide by our ground rules (be polite, no heckling, no megaphones, etc), leaving us portrayed with the negative image they gave. We have no control over others’ Constitutional right to assemble.
The article showed two photos of the Faith church congregants, but none of our 150+ group. They interviewed the pastor, but none of our members or coordinators. Our son was the originator, and no one contacted him. Also, our main point wasn’t protesting a drag show; adults can do whatever they want…. our whole point was that children would be there. This is dangerous, and should be illegal everywhere; most parents wouldn’t take their kids to a strip club or an X-rated movie.
We are protesting the desensitizing of children to sexual deviance. We’ve noted these drag events don’t happen at high schools (that we know of), or for the elderly; the targeting of impressionable children is obvious. We’re wondering if/when our local schools or library will be pressured to host these shows.
This highlights the need for the state of Texas to protect our kids. A Senate bill — brought by Rep Bryan Hughes (Mineola) — passed, and is now being discussed for a vote, soon. Contact your state rep to pass this bill.
As Paul Harvey would say, “And that’s the rest of the story.”
