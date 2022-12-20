According to the National Weather Service forecast, the coldest air of the season is predicted to be brought by a cold front Thursday, Dec. 22. New Braunfels Utilities said that it is prepared for the freezing weather conditions that may impact the area.
Morning temperatures during the Christmas weekend are likely to drop below freezing in South Central Texas. These temperatures could remain freezing for several days.
Because of this, New Braunfels Utilities advises residents to prepare for freezing temperatures. Such preparations include being sure to drain irrigation water supply lines and covering vents around the foundation. Moreover, protect faucets, outdoor pipes and pipes that are not in heated areas with pipe insulation.
Customers should be knowledgeable about the location of their main water shut-off valve in case of leaks; the majority of homes should have a valve that is able to turn off the flow of water into the home. If a leak occurs or is suspected, use the main water shut-off valve.
Additionally, electrical and water outages can be a result of extreme weather conditions. However, NBU customers can stay informed through the electric outage notification system and outage map that NBU provides.
NBU Chief Strategic Communications and Security Officer Melissa C. Krause said that steps toward water and electricity conservation should be taken during the holidays; additionally, she advises New Braunfels residents to be mindful of pipes, pets, people and plants during these freezing conditions.
Tips on how to handle freezing weather conditions can be found online at: https://www.nbutexas.com/.winter-freeze-tips/
Outage maps can be found online at: https://www.nbutexas.com/report-an-outage/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.