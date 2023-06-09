The Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake (CRRC) said this week that several late April storms permanently damaged the community center building.
Development director Tiffany Quiring said that the 20-year-old building is “completely unusable.”
Nearly a week of high winds and heavy rains damaged the roof and the inside of the building.
“We were concerned about just making sure that it’s still a safe place to be, and that would essentially require taking out every wall, replacing every floor panel, every ceiling tile,” Quiring said. “Our board of directors decided that it would just not be a good investment for us, that the damage was that bad.”
The community center closure has forced the organization to move several programs to the adjacent recreation center at 125 Mabel Jones Drive.
Senior programs now meet in the recreation center.
The group has lunch and plays games together.
“As far as other programs, we were originally hoping to have some summer camps and things like that, but we’ve had to cancel and try to work with other partners to reschedule or have them host,” Quiring said.
Senior program days have been reduced.
Recreation center slots have shifted to accommodate those days and the other programs including Silver Sneakers and yoga.
The organization is still determining the next steps for the closed building and the programs that were hosted there.
CRRC also operates a resource center and food pantry at 1917 FM 2673, and a thrift store at 1941 FM 2673.
The group is focused on its core services of the food pantry and providing financial crisis assistance.
The development director said the group needs monetary donations more than anything after the damage.
“That would help us sustain our core services while we also come up with a solution to keep our seniors connected, healthy, and living fruitful lives,” Quiring said.
CRRC’s food pantry is also seeing a major spike in visitors.
In the first quarter of 2023, pantry visits were up more than 50% compared to this same time last year.
Rising costs of groceries, utilities and other services are impacting the organization just as much as local residents.
“I think we were all really hoping that this was a salvageable situation,” Quiring said. “But for right now, it’s back to the drawing board.”
