April Ryan triumphed Saturday night during a runoff election to fill the District 6 seat on New Braunfels City Council.
Ryan received 147 of the 269 total votes cast, or 54.65%. Her opponent in the runoff, Steven Voges, received 122 total votes, or 45.35%.
The runoff was triggered following the May 6 election when none of the three candidates at the time received a majority of the votes. Incumbent James Blakey failed to gain enough votes to advance to the runoff, which then pitted Ryan against Voges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.