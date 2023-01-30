Think your team has what it takes to engineer and craft a vessel stable enough to take on the intrepid waters of the tube chute? Then this race might be for you.
The Thru the Chute cardboard boat race is making its triumphant return soon with even more fails and flails, and for those relatively sane enough to take the plunge applications open Wednesday, Feb. 1.
In the past, New Braunfels’ soggiest and most entertaining event of the year has attracted the likes of local organization crusaders, individuals seeking the thrill of competition and businesses aiming for a clever marketing campaign.
Assembled boats will either sink or swim in a race down the chute in either the expert or novice class in hopes their boat can see the race to the finish.
Only the strong-willed survive to touch a hand on the wall without capsizing — but it’s a lot more fun when they do.
Novice creations tend to be the real crowd-pleasers — with each boat emerging from the chute wilder and bolder than the last.
While some opt to go full steam ahead with intricately painted creations, others charge in head first with well-known themed cruisers complete with costumes.
Boats entered in this year’s race will join the ranks of their soggy predecessors — the harrowing schnitzel manned by several brave souls in lederhosen and the snow walker from “The Empire Strikes Back” crewed by the Sith lord and his underlings.
Competitors in the expert class will have a chance to take first, second or third place in the timed race, while those in novice class can rack up awards for the most creative, team spirit, epic fail and overboard advertising.
Those who accept the challenge will construct a unique design using cardboard — even the paddle used to navigate the waters and steer the ship must be crafted using cardboard.
Would-be sailors are allowed to hold the watercraft together with tape, but only at the seams and joints.
The use of plastic, duct tape or shrink wrap on the hull of the ship is prohibited, and other fasteners such as nails, bolts, staples are banned.
All boats must stay within the dimension parameters of no more than 12 feet in length and 6 feet in height and width.
Each ship, which must adhere to an open air concept, can hold up to four passengers, and participants under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Prior to competition boats will undergo inspection.
Any entry found in violation of the rules can be exempt from winning awards. However, they have a chance to be corrected and re-inspected to be deemed contest-ready.
The creative designs will be revealed when the boats take to the water Saturday, April 29 beginning at 10 a.m. at the City Tube Chute.
Applications open Wednesday, Feb. 1, but spots are limited and tend to go as fast as a cardboard vessel soaring out of the tube chute.
Teams competing must submit an entry fee and sign a liability waiver in addition to the application, which is due March 31 for early registration and April 18 for late registration.
For those interested in signing up, registration can be completed over the phone by calling 830-221-4350 and dropping applications off at the Parks Office or online at www.newbraunfels.gov/signup .
