The “Searching for Diversity” letter in Voices caused me pause. In all the opinion articles I’ve read in the Herald, I’ve never considered the color of the author’s skin or if a male or female was writing. I read opinion articles to have my thinking challenged, to learn something new, to confirm my opinion and at times, that opinion piece will cause me to smile or feel disheartened.
I agree with Becky Stitch that diversity of opinion in the Herald is important. Focusing on an author’s appearance isn’t.
