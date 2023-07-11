Antonia (Toni) Lynn Georgi Fletcher went to the embrace of her Creator on July 2, 2023 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was taken in hospice care by cancer. Toni was born in Denver, Colorado December 12, 1952 and lived in California and Texas as an infant/toddler before her family settled in Peapack-Gladstone, New Jersey. It was there that her childhood and early adult years were spent exploring the surrounding woods on horseback as often as possible on her beloved mount, Comet. She graduated from the Gill School for Girls (now known as Gill St. Bernard’s School) before attending Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. In 1971 she moved with her parents to El Paso, Texas where she continued her coursework in anthropology at the University of Texas at El Paso and Toni met her future husband, James Fletcher. They were later married December 1, 1975 in Norfolk, Virginia. Toni and Jim also spent four years in San Antonio, Texas before moving back to El Paso in 1983. During these years it was Toni’s greatest joy to spend time with her three children and her husband as they started a dental practice and built a life there, together. After her children were older, Toni became a behavioral therapist for children with Autism and spectrum related disorders and returned to U.T.E.P. to continue her pursuit of her lifelong passion, anthropology. Her final years were spent in New Braunfels, Texas doting on her two beautiful grandchildren.
Toni is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Howard M. Georgi, I, (Gramp), paternal grandmother Bess Frost Georgi, maternal grandfather Frederick Bernard Mack, maternal grandmother Nadie Wilson Mack, father Howard M. Georgi, II, and mother Mary Alice (Malla) Mack Georgi. Surviving family includes husband and life-partner Dr. James L. Fletcher (Jim), brothers Professor Howard M. Georgi, III (Ann) and Jeff M. Georgi (Becky), daughter Dr. Stephanie M. Eddy (Drew), son Eric L. Fletcher, and daughter Cassandra Mack Fletcher, and Toni’s pride and joy, the grandchildren, Dean Richard Eddy and Alice Leighton Eddy.
Toni came from a line of great story-tellers including her “Gramp” who spent long hours spinning tales of yore with Toni doing headstands at his feet, while he held his cat on his lap rubbing the cat’s gums, smoking cigarettes and drinking whiskey. Her father, perhaps the most loquacious of all, shared extraordinary tales of flying some of the most dangerous airplanes ever created during World War II and the various predicaments the war and these precarious machines put him in. Although decidedly more matter-of-fact in her telling, her mother had incredible stories of growing up in San Bernadino, California. She studied Economics at Stanford University, during a time when the field was highly gender exclusionary, a fact that Malla battled relentlessly to change. She later graduated as a Phi Beta Kappa honors recipient in Economics.
These formative characters sparked Toni’s life-long love of literature including that of P.G. Wodehouse, Joseph Campbell, A. Conan Doyle, Nora Roberts, Henry David Thoreau, Rudyard Kipling, and too many others to list. She loved animals and having pets always present, playing bridge and tennis, singing with or without an audience, reciting poetry, being a animal “whisperer”, sharing children’s stories, hiking, camping, and spending time with family and friends in all ways. Her curiosity was boundless, and she was an excellent listener. More than anything though, she was the most extraordinarily selfless caregiver that many of us, lucky enough to have known her, have ever met. Her face was bright, open, welcoming, and loving. She made friends easily and warmly and possessed a seemingly inexhaustible empathy for all things living and inanimate alike. The gleam of life and love in her eyes was powerful.
Later in her life, Toni’s greatest passion was raising the children and being involved in their lives. She was active in their school P.T.A.’s, extracurricular activities, scouting, music lessons, sports, and fundraising, and always created a welcoming environment for her children’s friends to enjoy. Toni patiently taught the important lessons of life such as charity, kindness, honesty, integrity, earnestness, humility, and love for all. She frequently reiterated some seemly simple but profound truths that her children embrace to this day. She taught them that no matter how much they felt weighed down by obligation, “there is always a choice”, that it is “never wise to have your pain in advance”, and most importantly that “the ONLY thing in life that really matters is love”.
A small memorial service will be held for the family in Peapack-Gladstone, New Jersey. If you would like to join us in celebrating this incredible woman, in lieu of flowers, a contribution to a fund established in Toni’s name dedicated to relieving human suffering through the use of trained service animals has been established. Memorial gifts to the “Human Animal Bond in Colorado” can be made by check payable to the CSU Foundation and sent to P.O. Box 1870, Fort Collins, CO 80522. Please include “HABIC fund #77683 & In Memory of Toni Fletcher” on the memo line. Memorial gifts can also be made securely online by visiting the following website https://advancing.colostate.edu/HABIC. Please use the “Include Tribute” section to indicate this gift is in memory of Toni.
