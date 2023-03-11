Anthony (Tony) Edwin Sutton, 80, of New Braunfels, TX, passed away at his home on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 from fibrosis of the lungs.
Tony was born in Lubbock, was an alum of Texas Tech with a Bachelors of Engineering. During college, Tony married Ginger Vinson, and they remained in Lubbock until after graduation where they moved to Dubuque, IA welcoming their first child, Ashley. From there, the family traveled to Dallas, TX where he started working for Texas Instruments and they had their son, Keith.
Many years later, Tony remarried Patricia (Tish) Kenny, and they began their 37 year adventure. In 1991, Tony & Tish moved to San Antonio, TX where he began a new leadership role with Pass & Seymour LeGrand. Their adventures took them everywhere from cruises to Alaska to adventures in New Mexico, fishing off the dock at their home on Lake McQueeney, supporting Tish’s church commitments, decorating, and music businesses, enjoying family time, playing a mean game of bridge, always up for a round of gin rummy, and watching westerns.
Tony leaves behind his wife, Tish, of 37 years, his son Keith, and Keith’s wife Cathy with their boys Dylan and Dalton; his daughter Ashley Sutton and her daughter Abbie; and his step-daughter Melody Sundwall, her husband Ken, and her daughters Anzley and Keegan. He also leaves behind a whole host of nieces and nephews and extended family and friends that will all miss him terribly.
At this time, there is not a service planned for Tony. He believed in as little pomp and circumstance as possible, and true to his nature of always wanting to help, donated his body for others to learn from. His family will plan a small celebration of his life for family and friends at a later date and request that you all continue to lift his wife, Tish, up in your thoughts and prayers through this very difficult time.
