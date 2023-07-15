The last two presidential elections have not had candidates I could vote for, so I’ve futilely written in the names of persons I thought were much more presidential. Approaching us is the same miserable dilemma with two unattractive candidates.
Many others also view these two with dread and feelings of impotent weakness. If we are fortunate, some ”knight in shining armor” will appear and solve our problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.