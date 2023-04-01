In regards to the story about the city’s proposed $140 million bond, the article states, “Additionally, the bond is not projected to cause an increase in the city’s tax rate.” That sentence is vague, and nowhere in the article does it state just how the bond will be paid.
Obviously, the taxpayers are involved or there would be no need for a bond. Year after year, we’re told we need bonds for this and for that. Yet, as bonds come to an end, taxes never seem to go down.
In playing “devil’s advocate,” I’d like to look at the long path of some of our fellow cities. I remember moving to Austin in the ’70s. At the time, it was a nightmare to get through. When asking about the traffic problem, my mother was told, “IH 35 is the only road in and out. We’re trying to keep growth down.” But, growth came anyway. And with growth, more bonds, more taxes.
In Austin now, a house that we looked at then costs close to over a million dollars more today. As house prices have risen, homelessness and crime have also risen. How did this happen?
I’m reminded of a caller I heard recently on a San Antonio radio station. She said (paraphrasing): “You know, I wanted to be a good citizen. So, when the city said we needed a new library, I voted yes. We need bike lanes and new parks? Of course, these things are wonderful. I voted yes. And I kept voting yes for all of these wonderful improvements to our city. But you know what I’m doing today? I’m packing. I can no longer afford to live in this wonderful city because I can no longer afford my property taxes.”
New Braunfels is also a wonderful place to live. Put aside money for road improvements. But, New Braunfels already has a lot of parks. We have a wonderful library. In this time of waning library visitation, one wonders why we to pay $28,560,000 for another branch. If it’s because the distance to travel is father for some citizens, give us back some tax money. We can use it to gas up the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.