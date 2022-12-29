I recently read an article in the Herald-Zeitung that asked the question, where was heaven before the universe was created? That made me want to share another idea with you that I’ve heard about.
First let me start by saying I attended the University of St. Thomas back in the seventies. I recall asking the biology professor to explain what caused the material that formed the matter in the universe to first explode. “Radioactivity” he said. He was a devout Catholic as a youth but later left the faith and now professes to be an agnostic. So much for not knowing!
We did become life-long friends from college on. I asked him one day what he would do if Jesus showed up right this second in front of us? He replied, “I would become his biggest fan.” Good answer. I had forgotten back in my college days about St. Thomas Aquinas’ “five proofs” of reasoning out the truth that God exists. Most likely in one of the mandatory theology classes. The first being nothing moves on its own. An object will sit on a table until the wind, gravity or something moves it.
“Where there is motion, there is a mover, and ultimately a first mover, itself unmoved. This is God.”
Fast forward some 45 years and I hear a new theory on TV, I believe it was on a nature channel. The theory stated that there was no material to begin with, there was no universe to explode into because nothing existed. The big bang came when the material that makes up our universe banged into existence out of nothing.
We all know that the fastest thing in the universe is the speed of light at 186K miles per second! The scientists went on to assert that they were able to calculate that the new creation material could expand faster than the speed of light. For it was not limited to the vacuum of space because space had not yet been created. Makes you wonder then, what was it expanding into? A mystery that only God knows. I hope it will be one of the many questions I will be able to ask Him personally.
You’ve heard about the three surprises you’ll have when you get to Heaven haven’t you? The first surprise is that there will be people there that you thought wouldn’t be there. The second surprise is that there won’t be people there you thought would be there. The third big surprise is that you’re there. Remember that Heaven, Hell and even Purgatory exist or don’t exist no matter what my or your opinion is on the subject.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.