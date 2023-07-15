My wife’s great, great grandfather, Elijah Votaw, fought alongside and was wounded with General Sam Houston and about 30 other Texans in the decisive battle of the Texas Revolution on April 21, 1836. The other famous battle that everyone knows about was at the Alamo on March 6, 1836. A third, lesser remembered but still important battle, happened March 19, 1836. Here’s my understanding of some of the events that happened there.
Elijah Votaw was under the command of Colonel James Fannin outside the town of Goliad at Coleto Creek. With about 200 Texans they got into a skirmish with a larger Mexican army. It wasn’t Santa Anna’s main force but an army under the command of General Jose de Urrea. The Texans were outnumbered and surrendered thinking they would be treated as prisoners of war. They were executed soon after under the direct orders from Mexico’s El Presidente, Santa Anna. Col. Fannin was the last to be executed and was shot in the face. However, about 30 men were able to escape before the execution with the help of a local woman named Francisca Alvarez. You can Google “The Angel of Goliad” to read her story. If you visit the Presidio La Bahia outside of Goliad, you’ll find a statue of her in the courtyard.
After escaping, Elijah stole a horse and headed east to join up with Gen. Houston. Along the way, Elijah came across a woman and three children who were being fired upon by Mexican nationals. He put them on his horse and left them at a safer location. He caught up with Gen. Houston and his army, and together they won the battle for Texas independence. We should all thank God for the outcome.
After the battle, Elijah went back and married the woman he had rescued. After her death, Elijah remarried and has seven children with his new wife, one of whom is my wife’s great grandmother.
After being married now 44 years to a descendant of Elijah, I like to play with the thought that if Elijah had been killed in either one of those battles, my wife would not have been born. I would not be sharing this story. I would not be living in New Braunfels, Texas.
Instead, I would probably be married to my old girlfriend back in Arkansas, with who knows how many kids instead of the three I happily and proudly have now, with five grandkids. Over the years, I have come to enjoy my Texas red with a little spicy jalapeno on top and wouldn’t want to change it any other way!
