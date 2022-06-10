Already, the area has had more than 10 days of 100-degree plus temperatures, meaning the summer of 2022 could be one of the hottest ever.
The New Braunfels Professional Fire Fighters Association is in the middle of its annual Fan Drive, collecting donated fans to distribute to those needing relief from the extreme summer heat.
The effort, which began May 25, benefits seniors and economically disadvantaged citizens through the Salvation Army of Comal County and Comal County Senior Citizens Center, said NBFD Capt. James Sellers, who is also NBPFFA president.
“It’s that time of year, he said. “We are accepting donated box fans at all six of our stations and training center to distribute to those needing them in our response area.”
Donors are asked to bring new, in-the-box fans to any New Braunfels fire station; and training center in the old municipal building at 424 S. Castell Avenue, and the Fire Administration offices at City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels, through Monday, June 20.
Annually, hundreds of fans are donated, with most going to the Salvation Army and Seniors Center, which distributes them to residents lacking air conditioning or a sufficient number of fans in their homes.
Donations have come in from the Noon Lions Club and other organizations, Sellers said.
“Rush Enterprises is doing an employee fan drive, and last year we collected 100 fans from them alone,” he said. “This year in all, we’ll probably collect 200 fans, hopefully more.”
Maj. Roman Leal, administrator at the local Salvation Army is hoping for the latter.
“Ideally, we hope to get more so we can provide more,” he said. “One fan might be sufficient for individuals, but more are needed for families with multiple rooms in homes without air conditioning.”
Leal said he still has fans left from last year’s drive but “they are starting to go quickly because of the hot temperatures already this year.”
Leal said the Salvation Army is accepting applications from those needing fans.
“All they have to do is prove they live in Comal County,” he said. “Seniors are automatically approved; others will be identified through income. But we’re going to make sure we get fans to those without air conditioning — one way or another.”
The Salvation Army is also serving as a cooling station for those seeking relief from the heat. The venue, 617 S. Business 35 in New Braunfels, will be open between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“For those who are homeless or those with fans that aren’t quite cooling them, they can come by and join us at our facility,” Leal said. “We’ll have refreshments and snacks, and they’re welcome in our seating area and cool off and get out of the heat. We also have meals available for the homeless who want actual meals.”
For more, call 830-608-9129 during business hours.
