Supporters positioned themselves along the race route near the finish line anxiously waiting for the first racers of the Dos Rios 5K Splash and Dash to round the bend in Cypress Bend Park.
Several minutes passed and the first racer sporting No. 72 on his chest came into view — his legs raised high in the air as he sprinted toward the finish line and crossed first to the sound of applause from spectators.
Nathaniel Aguilar, a long-time competitor in the annual race, completed the 5K running and walking part of the race in just a little over 18 minutes to take home first place in the overall male racer category.
“I was scared that someone was going to catch me at the end,” Aguilar said. “It’s a really packed race, so I’m always on the fence. It’s always 50/50 whenever I get on the line.”
Aguilar was just one of the over 200 runners to compete in the 11th annual Dos Rios 5K Splash and Dash race, which took racers on one of two routes — one a little wetter than the other — on Saturday morning with proceeds going to benefit the New Braunfels Parks Foundation.
The Athlete Guild partnered with the New Braunfels Parks Foundation to put together the beloved annual race that brings friends and families together for a race that has become a tradition with some participants traveling from different areas to compete.
“I think this one is there’s a lot more families at this event,” said Sherri Purnell, Athlete Guild operations manager. “We have a kids run that starts five minutes before the actual race and then a lot of the kids run their kids run and do the race with their parents.”
One father and daughter team did just that.
This was Patrick Pistor and daughter Annabelle Pistor’s second time doing the race. Given the older Pistor’s history with running, it was only natural that his daughter, who finished first in her age group in her category, would take an interest in the sport and turn competing into a family affair.
“I love pushing her — she’s an awesome little girl and so competitive,” Patrick Pistor said. “On these races I’m constantly talking to her telling her, breathe, stride out, and you know get into your form, get into your pace.”
The pair were one of many who took the additional challenge, which splits the race into two components — running and walking part of the way and then taking the plunge down the tube chute to finish the race — wet shoes and all.
Stacy Willson dragged friend Callie Lasater to see what all the fuss was about giving Lasater a chance to experience the time honored New Braunfels tradition of going down the city tube chute with the added bonus of doing it with a friend.
“(The race) adds some zest,” Lasater said. “I have not done a 5K around here and I live in New Braunfels, and never have done (that specific) tube chute either … so that was part of running this race — because of that — and because friends were doing it was the main attraction”
And that just happens to be one of Park Development Manager Ylda Capriccioso’s favorite aspects of the family-friendly race.
“I really think that all the people that get to go through the tube chute who may have never done it, or haven’t done it in such a long time (is my favorite part),” Capriccioso said. “It’s a lot of fun to run a race, but when it’s really hot out, and you just want to kind of take a dip (it’s there). There is not a single person that comes out of that water without a big giant smile on their face.”
Despite the wet footwear, those who opted to cool off in the river managed to carry themselves back to the starting point with one tube chute racer taking home a prize for the shoes in the worst condition following the race.
Top racers in their respective categories in regards to gender, age and specific race were handed a medal and those who fell into the smallest age groups received a custom participation medal that said “kids are No. 1.”
After crossing the finish line of the event, which was sponsored by Climate Express Heats & Air LLC and Fischer’s Neighborhood Market, racers were treated to plenty of cold beverages, goodie bags, chances to win several door prizes and tacos donated by Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q.
Using some of the funds from participant registration, the New Braunfels Parks Foundation will be able to financially support enhancements and improvements to neighborhood and community parks in New Braunfels. Since partnering with the Athlete Guild, the Dos Rios 5K Splash and Dash continues to be one of the foundation’s most popular fundraisers.
A complete list of final race standings can be found online at https://www.athleteguild.com/running/new-braunfels-tx/2022-dos-rios-5k-splash-and-dash/results.
