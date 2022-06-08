Citing personal reasons, Comal Independent School District Superintendent Andrew Kim submitted his resignation on Tuesday following a board of trustees workshop on the upcoming 2022-23 budget.
District officials didn’t comment on the sudden decision by Kim, 51, to resign four months after he received a $48,000 raise and contract extension until 2027.They said Kim’s resignation will become effective Sept. 30. In the meantime they said Kim is taking personal leave until that date.
Calls to Kim’s personal cell phone were not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.
“While this is certainly a significant change for our district, we respect and support Mr. Kim’s decision,” Board President Jason York wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday afternoon. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to thank Mr. Kim for his dedication to Comal ISD for the past 10 years. We are grateful for his leadership, and more importantly his friendship and we wish him the best as he takes time for himself.”
York said Mandy Epley, assistant superintendent of strategic initatives and programs, will serve as interim superintendent.
“I want to assure you that she and the rest of our administrative team will continue the outstanding work that they do to keep Comal ISD moving forward as we undertake the task of hiring a new superintendent,” York wrote.
In June 2012, Comal ISD trustees selected Kim to succeed the retiring Dr. Marc Walker as superintendent.
The board voted 7-0 to hire Kim, who had served as Manor ISD superintendent since February 2008 and previously served as that district’s deputy superintendent. His career included stops at Austin ISD, as assistant superintendent of educational support services; Round Rock ISD, as director of professional development. He taught in Dallas ISD during the 1990s, and served as principal at DISD’s J.J. Long Middle School in 2002-03.
After a state-mandated 21-day waiting period, Kim’s first official day with Comal ISD was July 23, 2012. A few months later Kim ordered a forensic accounting review of district bond projects supervised by Walker and Thomas Bloxham. The probe led to indictments of both men, with Bloxham convicted of one felony count of theft by a public servant in May.
Kim was appointed to the Texas School Safety Center Board of Directors by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2017 and reappointed in 2019 and 2021. The Texas School Safety Center is a research center based Texas State University and charged with formulating school safety initiatives and mandates outlined in the governor’s Homeland Security Strategic Plan.
Kim also served as chair of the Policy Committee on Public Education Information; was selected to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s School Superintendent Advisory in 2018; and in 2016 was named by Abbott to preside over the Texas Commission on Next Generation Assessments and Accountability.
In 2018, Kim was named as Superintendent of the year by the Texas PTA, based in Austin, which oversees more than 2,600 chapters with 500,000 members throughout the state.
“The Comal Independent School District is successful because of the relationship with our PTAs,” Kim said upon receiving that award. “This relationship is very precious to us. I want to thank our PTA Council, and all of our PTAs and members. Not only do you make me a better educator, but more importantly, a better person.”
Kim won praise for enhancing learning opportunities for students — such as the district-wide orchestra program, expanded Advanced Placement, Dual Credit and On Ramps academic programs, and expanding chess, robotics, middle school athletics and elementary intramural sports programs — while leading the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In February 2022, a month after the board extended his contract by one year, the board released details of Kim’s latest contract, a $48,000 annual bump in salary through the new term ending in 2027.
A preliminary agreement reached on Jan. 27 was followed by Kim negotiating on compensation details. In January 2021 the board granted Kim an 18-month extension, from June 30, 2024 to Jan. 31, 2025, and a 5.4% pay hike, from $220,000 to $232,000 annually. The new deal raised Kim’s pay to $280,000 annually until at least Jan. 31, 2027.
At the time, York praised Kim for raising student academic performance during “enormous enrollment growth” in his 10 years leading the district. He said Kim eased the pain of rising student enrollment growth, which increased from 18,645 in 2012 to 27,318 in 2022, a 46.5% increase.
“Managing fast-growth is a challenge. However, in the past 10 years we have passed three bonds that by 2025 will have added eight new schools — all without a tax increase,” York said. “The growth is not slowing down. With nearly 7,600 new students in the next five years, we will continue to need the steady and consistent leadership that has been demonstrated.”
York said Kim’s 2021 pay increase still left him among the lowest-paid superintendents in the Austin-San Antonio region. Without commenting on specifics, he said in a state where the average tenure for a public school superintendent is three years, keeping Kim on board “was critical.”
It lasted only four months.
“While this is certainly a significant change for our district, we respect and support Mr. Kim’s decision,” York said. Certainly, there is work ahead for us as a Board and a district to prepare for the coming school year.”
Andrew Kim was given the choice to resign or be terminated. He wasn’t given a choice to remain employed with the district.
One too many lawsuits against him by current and former female employees. He had the same problem with infidelity with subordinates at his former district Manor ISD. Many of the Comal ISD School Board members knew it when he was hired years ago and were willing to overlook it.
Honestly I’m surprised it took this long to have Andrew Kim face consequences for his actions. Many in Comal ISD knew about his repeated actions for years.
I'm sorry for Comal ISD. Kim gracefully picked up the broken pieces after his predessesor. Comal ISD is in good hands if Mandy Epley stays at the helm. ♡
Hopefully, with new leadership we will stop cancelling conservative teachers and maybe, just maybe this next super will actually respond to the parents. Mr. Kim was a terrible leader that went after conservative teachers and abused my 9 year old child with his unconstitutional and arbitrary "Safety" rules by caving to extreme left teachers unions while turning a blind eye to actual safety issues and leaving our children susceptible to violent attacks with soft target school security. Now we parents must make sure the ISD moves to correct Mr. Kim's failings.
Comal teachers are non union. So can you please elaborate?
I don’t think this went on at all. Yes please elaborate
