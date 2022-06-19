Andres Campos-Delgado will represent District 1 for a three-year term on the New Braunfels City Council after defeating Suzie Lynn in a runoff on Saturday.
The District 1 council race went to a runoff when no candidate garnered 50% plus one of the votes cast.
According to unofficial results, Campos-Delgado received 269 votes, or 69% of the votes cast.
Lynn garnered 120 votes for 31% of the vote.
After the election, a special City Council meeting will take place to canvas the results, and Campos-Delgado will be sworn in at the regular Council meeting on June 27.
