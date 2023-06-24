“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Those 31 words are known to all of us and we regularly stand solemnly to take that pledge. We should all take note of the words, “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” All means all, everyone. There are no exceptions for those with wealth or power, nor for former government officials or leaders, even the most senior of those, a former president.
We have one system of justice governed by the rule of law we are all pledged to support and defend. Let us all remember our pledged obligations and accept and respect our judicial system, its processes that produce its judgments, and those entrusted to carry out those responsibilities.
