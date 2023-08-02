Ana Maria Rudman, 87, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on July 26, 2023 at her home. She was born to Juraj Stulac and Marija Marincic Stulac in the village of Belosici, Vivodina in Croatia on March 12, 1936. She had a humble, agricultural upbringing deeply rooted in family and Catholicism. In early adulthood she and her husband John were fortunate to be able to flee the then communist regime of Yugoslavia and immigrate to first Germany then the United States. In Chicago they built their American Dream by working hard, sacrificing and raising a family. Family was everything. They sponsored several extended family members to allow them the chance to live ‘free’ and flourish. John & Ana were founding members of the Croatian Community Center in Chicago, and very involved in the establishment of Blessed Aloysius Stepinac Mission/Angel Guardian Croatian Church. They never forgot their roots and were supportive of family back ‘home’ in Croatia as well. John and Ana spent their retirement in Naples, Florida and later after John’s passing, Ana relocated to New Braunfels, Texas to be with her family. Ana was proud of her heritage and proud to be an American. She found her joy in watching her family and community flourish. She is survived by her son, Neven Rudman and wife Jessica; daughter, Arlene Susnjara; grandchildren, Candace McArthur, Kelsey Thacker and husband Eric, Grace Rudman, Nik Susnjara, Marko Susnjara and wife Amy, Martina Susnjara, and Neven Susnjara; great-grandchildren, Grey McArthur, Owen McArthur and Emma Thacker; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Rudman; 2 brothers, and 3 sisters.
A private Memorial Service for Ana was held Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, TX 78130. Visitation and Viewing will be held in Naples, Florida at Fuller Funeral Home on Pine Ridge 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday August 5, 2023. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Catholic Church at 11:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Palm Royale Mausoleum.
