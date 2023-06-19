Officials evacuated the New Braunfels Smokehouse food production facility and the nearby area on Monday night after a small leak in a large ammonia tank prompted a hazmat situation.
Employees at the facility on North Guenther Ave were evacuated with no injuries reported, according to the New Braunfels Fire Department.
The New Braunfels Fire Department and the New Braunfels Police Department also evacuated nearby homes and businesses within 0.2 miles of the facility as a precautionary measure. Those evacuations affected about 115 people, according to NBFD.
The Guada-Coma Hazmat Team is responding to the incident.
