Lace up your running shoes and throw on your favorite sweatband for this Saturday’s Legendary Legionary 5K, hosted by the Walton F. Hoffmann Memorial American Legion Post 179.
This is the first time the 5K has been held by the post, according to Kenneth D. Schatte, the post historian.
“We decided to do one to get more community involvement, community awareness of where the Legion hall is and some of the things that we do and give veterans and the community an outlet to get that runner’s high and go for a run,” Schatte said. “A lot of veterans struggle with coping skills and loneliness (so this is) to get more involvement with the veterans in the area as well as the community.”
As the 5K functions as a fundraiser for the organization, the funds will be used to help maintain and improve the post’s facilities.
According to Schatte, the inner parts of the Legion hall are from the early 1900s, with the outside of the building having been a structure built over the facility afterward.
The run will start at 7:30 a.m. from the post, located at 410 W. Coll St., and will make its way toward the water tower on Sycamore Avenue before turning around to head back to the post.
The race is professionally timed, and awards will be given out.
Before the main race, a Kids K will take place for children aged 12 and under at 7:15 a.m.
Food and drinks will be at the event, with fruit being available for the runners.
Additionally, the Midnight Smokers BBQ truck will be present at the event.
Those who wish to participate in the event can still register through a link on the post’s website. There will be a packet pick-up from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, but individuals can sign up as late as Saturday.
Furthermore, the race is time-chipped, and runners must wear a bib on the front of their shirts.
“We’d love to see everybody out there, of course,” Schatte said. “The bigger the numbers, the more involvement with the community, the more the awareness for the Legion and veterans in general.”
