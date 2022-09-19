Scott Bauer and Rad Wisniewski may not be divemasters, but the two amateur scuba enthusiasts found a stolen truck on Labor Day that was 35 feet deep within Canyon Lake and 100 feet away from the nearest boat ramp.
Bauer said he first spotted the truck on Sept. 3 when he and another diver saw the vehicle as they were heading to Overlook Park. He said the truck had flipped upside down, the bed cover was ripped open, it was missing its radio and the truck battery was on the lake floor.
“We passed by what looks like a flipped upside down truck and I ignored it,” Bauer said. “We kept on going back, but the guy I was with was not interested in it. My goal was to come back on Labor Day and check out that truck and see if it’s stolen. I figured it would make great content.”
With his Go Pro battery dying, Bauer — who has his own YouTube page dedicated to his dives — would not able to record his finding, so when he got home, he called fellow diver and friend Wisniewski to come with him.
“I called him and was like, ‘Hey we need to go check this out because it looks kind of weird,’” Bauer said. “You know, this looks like something that could have been a part of a crime or maybe was stolen. Who knows?”
The two divers came back to the boat docks on Labor Day, Sept. 5, and before they got in the water, a Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped them.
“He approached us and said we are not allowed to dive here, but when we told the him about the truck we found, the deputy seemed interested and asked us to bring back the license plate number,” Bauer said.
The divers went into lake with their fully-charged Go Pros mounted on their dive masks to document the experience, and a drone to record from the sky. They then made their way back to the upside down truck.
“We actually did our first dive and I was able to peek in and saw the radio was missing,” Wisniewski said. “We knew that if it was an accident, the dashboard would probably still be there. Everything looked like it was stolen.”
After the divers brought a photograph of the license plate, they found out that the red 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was reported stolen from San Antonio in April of 2020.
“I think they probably thought we were talking about a truck that was a part of the dive park,” Bauer said. “After they ran the number, they are like, ‘Oh no, this truck is reported stolen.’”
Bauer said the deputy wanted the divers to help get the truck out of the lake and they assisted Pro Care Wrecker with hooking up the vehicle. The divers said after carrying the heavy hooks to the vehicle, it was an interesting process to watch the truck being pulled out from the lake and onto the docks.
Bauer said when he looked inside to see a possible driver’s license, he noticed straps were tied down to the accelerator pedal of the truck.
“I guess that’s how they ran it into the water,” Bauer said. “Maybe they had a strip like holding down the gas pedal or something like that. I was wondering, is there a body in there? Why was this dropped here? Why would you have disposed of this vehicle? Who does that? Was it stolen and they’re just trying to ditch the vehicle? Are they running drugs or something like that? You know there are a whole lot of reasons. It keeps your mind racing about what could be the reason that somebody does that.”
Bauer and Wisniewski hope to have underwater and aerial footage uploaded soon from their adventure finding the truck. Each diver has their own YouTube page — Wisniewski’s is called Radventure, while Bauer’s is named Scott Bauer Below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.