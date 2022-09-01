New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.