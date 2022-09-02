Although change is a constant part of life, very few people feel prepared for the coming shifts when they first receive a dementia diagnosis. Living with a disease that has no definitive cure is a daunting task at any stage.
The good news is that every day, a little more is known about dementia. The increase in education and awareness is paving the way for a future in which dementia is much more manageable.
That being said, progressive memory loss can take a significant toll on those living with a degenerative disease, their caretakers and their loved ones. Mental health upkeep is an important part of staying healthy for everyone involved.
The world of mental health therapy has expanded exponentially in the past few decades. This is largely due to an increase in demand and a decrease in stigma.
In recent years, stress from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased anxiety levels reported globally. Many seniors underwent unique and intense stress during the past few years. Individuals over 65 felt the anxiety of being named a high-risk group. For many residing in senior living communities, strict health protocols resulted in long periods of isolation. In response, movements have been made in the aging services field towards proactively assessing mental health.
While seeing a therapist once carried a heavy stigma, it has now become relatively mainstream. HealthPartners Institute reports that there has been a general decline in negative assumptions about mental health even within the last 5 years. As both individuals and mental health campaigns work to lessen the stigma around mental health, both the ease of access to therapy and types of therapy increase.
Traditional talk therapy is the most common types of therapy. Within the field, it is a tried-and-true option for building healthy relationships, regulating emotions, and reflecting on how one can be their healthiest self. Finding the right fit in a therapist may take a few tries. However, finding a trusted mental health professional can be extremely beneficial for those experiencing major life changes.
Websites like Psychology Today feature search engines that can help filter therapists by area, specialty, and accepted insurance carriers. Many therapists have also begun offering virtual or phone sessions. If in-person visits aren’t an option, or aren’t preferred, platforms like BetterHelp also offer telephone and text support to its subscribers.
Support groups are a great way to find support and community with people facing similar challenges. For those who may not have access to in-person support groups, online options are available as well. Research shows that the act of helping others heal can increase self-esteem and optimism about one’s own situation.
Talk therapy can be worthwhile to both those living with dementia and their caretakers to help manage their emotions and new dynamics. However, many other types of therapy can be useful to supplement talk therapy.
The Alzheimer’s Association notes that music and movement can be therapeutic for those living with memory loss, as both create engagement and expression. Especially if verbal communication begins to wane, alternative methods of interface and emotional regulation become crucial.
Music therapy, visual arts therapy, yoga, dance, and even animal therapy can increase quality of life for those living with dementia. There are many options for living a fulfilling life after a dementia diagnosis. Medical and mental health professionals are available to discuss potential courses of action. For advice on therapy for those with dementia, consider reaching out to a local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association or other local memory care communities.
If you would like to learn more about potential therapies for Dementia, consider attending EdenHill Communities’ Alzheimer’s Symposium on Sept. 14. The event is free and open to the public. Experts will present topics including “How to Assemble your Medical Team: Who Should Support you on your Dementia Journey?”, “Is it Hearing Loss or is it Dementia?”, and “Creating an Environment of Joy and Success to Reduce the Need for Pharmaceuticals”, among others. On-Site Sitter services are available for caregivers. RSVP required.
To learn more or to register, visit www.edenhill.org/symposium or call 830-625-1327.
