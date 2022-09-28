New Braunfels and its surrounding area are invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by walking on Oct. 22.
The Alzheimer’s Association will host the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Landa Park to help raise awareness and funds for the care, support and research of a disease that affects over 6 million Americans and the fifth leading cause of death for adults 65 and older.
Walk manager Christina Higgs encourages everyone to come out and support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“It’s really a great opportunity for families and companies to come out and help find a cure for Alzheimer’s but to also connect with other people who know the pain that you may have gone through, and also have the same goal to end Alzheimer’s,” Higgs said.
The walk starts at 8 a.m. and each participant will check in at the Dance Slab and register at the colored tent that aligns with why they are doing the walk.
• Orange means that one supports a world without Alzheimer’s.
• Yellow is for a caretaker of someone who has Alzheimer’s.
• Purple is if an individual has lost someone to Alzheimer’s.
• White is for survivors of Alzheimer’s.
Higgs said the walk is important to her because her grandmother died of this disease would wears her purple shirt in public gets thanked for what she does.
“People will come up to me in the grocery store and say thank you and that’s it,” Higgs said.
Congresswoman, Sen. Donna Campbell, who is a huge advocate and supporter to end Alzheimer’s will open the 9 a.m. ceremony.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide health organization leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and dementia by accelerating global research, risk reduction early detection and quality care and support.
“Like cancer, everybody is affected by Alzheimer’s some sort of way,” Higgs said. “We’ve got to get that awareness, like cancer, this something families and there is a stigma associated with dementia and Alzheimer’s.”
All proceeds raised goes towards the Alzheimer’s 24/7 helpline, research, care and support groups.
To participate in the walk can register at alz.org/walk and more information call 800-272-3900 or visit the Alzheimer’s Association’s website, www.alz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.