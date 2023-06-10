Alta Mae Lively left this world on June 2, 2023 to join her husband of 54 years and her parents. She was born July 17, 1926 to John and Ica Blanche Luinstra in Laverne, Oklahoma.
Alta Mae married Mitchell W. Lively in Kissimmee, Florida on July 13, 1946. Mitchell was in the U.S. Air Force. The family moved multiple times across the country and also resided for 3 years in Great Britain.
Alta Mae leaves behind a son, Mitchell W, Lively, Jr, (Frieda), and a daughter, Katherine Ann Benton (Don), four grandchildren, Angelique Lively (Ben), Mitchell W. Lively III (Shawna), Lacey Benton, and Amber Billingsley (Dan). She also leaves five great-grandchildren, Noah and Abigail Richardson, Titus and Elijah Billingsley, and Ashtin Lively.
She was preceded in death by 10 brothers, 5 sisters, three step-sisters, and her parents.
Alta Mae was a talented quilter, seamstress, and bowler. She quilted at the Institute of Texas Cultures where she spent many years as a docent. She taught Red Cross swimming and spent many hours supporting her children as a Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader. She was a caring person always ready to help others.
On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 pm in the Independent Living Game Room of Rio Terra in New Braunfels. A visitation will follow at Zoeller Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.
She will be interred at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:30 am.
Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.
