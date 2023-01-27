N-E-W-S.
According to Merriam-Webster news is defined as a report of recent events.
In recent news, the word made an appearance at the McKenna Kids Spelling Bee, which gathered nine spellers in the 5- to 7-year-old age group to spell it out for the grand prize.
The event held Friday morning was the first time the McKenna Children’s Museum has put on the bee designed to challenge and motivate kids to practice spelling in a fun way.
“They enjoyed the tenseness of it,” said Veronica Villarreal, the museum’s project coordinator. “I think the kids loved it, and the parents love seeing their kids up there.”
The event’s first run, which also included a separate competition in the 2- to 4-year-old age range, was a success, but wasn’t without a few minor hiccups.
The spelling bee is something the museum wants to do again, but Villarreal hopes with a few improvements the event will see more participants.
“It is our first time doing the spelling bee, so I was kind of just testing the waters to see how it goes,” Villarreal said.
Next time around Villarreal is hoping to change some of the rules regarding age groups and spread the vocabulary out by adding more words and making them a little more challenging.
During the 5- to 7-year-old bracket, each competitor was brought up and given either a four- or three-letter word to spell.
Upon incorrectly spelling the word, they were given one last chance to get it right before being eliminated.
One by one spellers were knocked out of the running, and in the end two spellers took home the grand prize.
All competitors received a participation ribbon for their spelling efforts and the two champions were given a trophy along with a $25 gift certificate to the museum’s gift shop.
Seven-year-old Audrey Bowen was one of the winners, securing the co-champion title when she correctly spelled the word ‘fly.’
“I was actually kind of really excited (to compete),” Audrey said.
Audrey’s mother saw potential in her daughter’s spelling prowess and signed her up for the bee to great results.
“I was proud of her,” Valerie Bowen said. “We’ve been doing homeschool just for a year now, and she’s been really good at spelling from what … I gathered … so I thought she should give it a try and I’m glad she did.”
The inaugural spelling bee attracted quite a few local homeschooled children, and gave them an opportunity to step out of the home for a change in pace.
Yvelisse Escobar brought her son, who’s homeschooled, out to the bee to compete as a positive and enriching learning experience.
“I thought it would be a good experience, good exposure, good practicing vocabulary,” Escobar said. “We’re new to the area, so being a military family and homeschooling, this is just like a really cool opportunity.”
With a few changes to the bee’s repertoire of words and a clarification of rules Escobar believes the museum has something good on its hands — and is worth a repeat entry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.