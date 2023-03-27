New Braunfels police on Friday arrested three Waco residents who were accused of stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Creekside area.
Officers responded to the store at noon on March 24.
Employees described the suspects’ vehicle, which had Florida license plates.
Police pulled over the car at the intersection of Hwy 46 and I-35, according to a New Braunfels Police Department news release.
But the driver sped away and began driving on Business 35.
The car ran a red light at the intersection of Business 35 and Walnut Ave, and crashed into another vehicle.
EMS treated the woman driver of that car at the scene.
Two people in the suspects’ car attempted to run from police, but were “quickly apprehended.”
All three were treated at local hospitals for injuries from the crash.
William Lee Sadler, Jr., an 18-year-old Waco resident, was booked into the Comal County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, accident involving serious bodily injury, engaging in organized criminal activity, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
He remained in jail on Monday afternoon on $105,000 bond.
Destiny Leetaeyah Girtman, age 23 of Waco, was arrested on charges of evading arrest or detention and engaging in organized criminal activity.
She was released on Saturday on $8,000 bond.
Police have not released the identity of the third suspect, a 23-year-old Waco woman who is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.
The woman did not appear in the latest arrest report from the jail.
Additional charges may be pending, according to NBPD.
