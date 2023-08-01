New Braunfels police arrested three Houston women last week for allegedly stealing perfume from a local beauty store.
New Braunfels Police Department officers responded to the Ulta store in the 200 block of Creekside Crossing at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, according to New Braunfels Police Department spokesperson David Ferguson.
Officers were told that three women had “stolen bottles of perfume and fled from the store.”
“During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the females had used physical force to push past employees at the exit as part of the theft, elevating the crime to robbery,” Ferguson said in an email.
Police found the three women in San Marcos, still in possession of the stolen items.
They arrested Christina Markia La Shae Allen, age 20; Tamisha Lace Cole, age 30; and Octavia Shanell Edmond, age 30.
All three women were charged with robbery and organized retail theft greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000.
Jail records list all the women as having the same Houston apartment address.
Cole was released from jail on July 27 on $30,000 surety bond, and Allen and Edmond were still in jail as of Tuesday.
In March, New Braunfels police arrested three Waco residents who allegedly stole from the Dick’s Sporting Goods at Creekside and fled from officers.
In May, officers responded to another alleged theft in progress at the Dick’s Sporting Goods.
When police pulled over the suspects’ vehicle, they found drugs and drug paraphernalia hidden in an 8-month-old girl’s carseat.
New Braunfels police arrested four San Antonio residents on various charges of organized criminal activity, evading arrest, drug possession and child endangerment.
It's unfortunate that the great town of New Braunfels attracts the bottom feeders as well as the good folks who just want to enjoy the attractions and the great atmosphere there.
