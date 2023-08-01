NBPD
Mikala Compton

New Braunfels police arrested three Houston women last week for allegedly stealing perfume from a local beauty store.   

New Braunfels Police Department officers responded to the Ulta store in the 200 block of Creekside Crossing at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, according to New Braunfels Police Department spokesperson David Ferguson. 

(1) comment

John Marston

It's unfortunate that the great town of New Braunfels attracts the bottom feeders as well as the good folks who just want to enjoy the attractions and the great atmosphere there.

