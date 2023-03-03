Alfred Barron Schlameus was born June 13, 1934, to Pete and Oma Schlameus and died peacefully on February 25, 2023. Barron’s ancestors were the Schlameus and Specht families who came from Germany in 1850 and the Posey, Watson, and McNair families from Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama in 1870. Ancestor Adolph Schlameus, a teacher in a private school in New Braunfels, established the Schlameus ranch near Fischer Store in 1862.
Barron was born on the Schlameus ranch and attended Sorrel Creek School. He rode horseback 4 miles each way. Barron graduated from Blanco School at sixteen as valedictorian. He attended Sol Ross in Alpine, Texas and the University of Texas in Austin. After working several years as a chemist for Texaco in Port Arthur, he spent many years in the Navy as an officer in air intelligence. He was assigned to the aircraft carrier the U.S.S Saratoga. Barron finished his service as an instructor of air intelligence in Norfolk, Virginia where he was called to help debrief victims of the Viet Nam war. After 20 years he retired from active duty but continued in the Navy Reserves. He returned to school at Texas State University to get his masters in Texas History and started teaching school in San Antonio. He then began teaching in New Braunfels where he remained for many years.
After retiring from teaching, he went back to his musical roots by tuning pianos for people in the area and only quit when travel became too difficult.
In 1964 he became very interested in conservation of all sorts, especially historical. Many projects attracted Barron’s attention. He rebuilt the Baetge Hause, a half-timber house which still stands as a tribute to his love of projects at Conservation Plaza. His love of music enticed him to organize student polka bands which played music at various area festivals for 13 years. He was instrumental in creating “City of a Prince” and he narrated the presentation. He directed and participated in many exhibits presented at City Hall during Wurstfest. He was active in the Elder Hostel Program where he shared his knowledge of German history specific to New Braunfels.
The building of his home was a project that spanned a few decades. He bought and disassembled three fachwerk houses of which he built miniature balsa wood replicas. He numbered the timbers and stored them in his parent’s barn. When he found the right place to build, he had them reassembled into one home, Over the years he opened the home for tours including during the Christmas season.
He was generous, with his money and his time, to the community and with his family. He contributed to many local institutions and played music in area nursing homes. Barron was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Betty Lou Myers and Jane Wichman and his brother, Freddie Schlameus. He is survived by his nieces and nephew and numerous great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
