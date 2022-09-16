The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, in partnership with the Texas Child Care Licensing Division of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, is offering a child care provider training program next month in New Braunfels.
“Lighten Your Load,” a program that will address embracing change, behavior disorders and state licensing updates, is slated to take place Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McKenna Events Center, located at 801 W. San Antonio St. in New Braunfels.
The program is designed for child care providers, Head Start teachers, child care facility directors and others involved in the care of children.
Master trainer and author Albert Wright will serve as the keynote speaker for the training. Wright has been named one of the top 25 trainers in the nation by the National AfterSchool Association’s NAA17.
With more than 20 years of experience in the child care industry, Wright has served as a teacher in inner-city schools and with at-risk populations.
The program will have three main training topics:
• Embracing change — As laws change regarding the governance of child care facilities and the classroom, the training will provide tools and resources for staff to embrace change.
• A deeper look at behavior disorders — Behavior disorders can be difficult to deal with and even have child care givers questioning their abilities. This session will help participants discern potential problems early to provide remediation at an early age.
“Every center encounters children who have difficult behaviors, but some of these children may show signs of behavior disorders,” said Jymann Davis, AgriLife Extension family and community health agent for Comal County. “This part of the training will help in the identification of and possible responses to children who may have behavior disorders.”
• State licensing updates — Updates on state requirements for child care centers.
“Participants will not only learn about these important aspects of child care, but they will also enjoy Mr. Wright’s energetic and fun training style,” Davis said.
AgriLife Extension offices from Caldwell, Comal, Gonzales, Hays and Travis counties are participating in the program.
A continental breakfast, potato bar lunch, snacks, water, tea and coffee will be provided.
Participants will earn five and a half continuing education training clock hours. Certificates will be given to each participant at the conclusion of the program, and participants must attend the entire training to earn credit.
For additional details or a registration form, contact Davis at 830-620-3440 or Jymann.davis@ag.tamu.edu.
The early registration fee postmarked by Sept. 26 is $50. The late registration fee after Sept. 30 is $70.
Cash, check or card accepted. Registration is also available by visiting the Comal County Extension office at 325 Resource Drive, New Braunfels. No on-site registrations are available.
For registration after Sept. 30, call 830-620-3440 to check availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.