Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer with many escaping to the water to keep cool during the warmer weather and come holiday weekend those looking to beat the heat will have one more destination to add to their lists — the Landa Park Aquatic Complex.

After delaying the opening, the Landa Park Aquatic Complex is slated to open for the summer season starting Saturday, May 28.

The complex, which typically opens at the beginning of May, was briefly held off because of staffing issues.

However, following two major hiring events the aquatic complex overseen by the city’s Parks & Recreation department finally has the staff needed to open its gates and operate safely.

“Before that first weekend in May we were only about 30% filled with our lifeguards, which is why we decided to postpone the opening,” said Stacey Dicke, the director for New Braunfels Parks & Recreation. “Now we have all of our lifeguard positions filled, and this last week and a half they’ve all been going through their training and certifications needed to be able to open.”

Guests will be able to enjoy the use of the complex’s three pools, which consists of an Olympic-sized chlorine swimming pool, a shallow-water pool featuring kid-friendly water features such as a 5-foot tall water slide and a mushroom fountain, and the Springfed Pool.

The Springfed Pool uses water fed by the Comal Springs and has a natural bottom. The large body of water is home to an array of fun activities such as a two story Wet Willie slide, a rope swing and two swimming platforms in the middle of the water.

“We’re excited to have people in the facility, have our lifeguards up on the stand and it’s looking like a traditional summer in New Braunfels,” Dicke said.

Outside food and drinks can be brought in with the exception of alcoholic beverages and glass containers. There will also be life jackets available for those who need them — weak swimmers are encouraged to wear them for safety.

For prices of admission, hours of operation and a complete list of rules visit https://www.nbtexas.org/2574/Landa-Park-Aquatic-Complex.