A public meeting on affordable housing in New Braunfels will be co-hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Comal Area and the New Braunfels Inclusion, Diversity, and Awareness (IDEA) Forum.
The forum will take place on Jan. 25, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the McKenna Center and will be live-streamed through Zoom.
Director of Economic and Community Development of the City of New Braunfels Jeff Jewell will be the speaker for the forum.
According to Jewell, discussions and surveys have shown that citizens are concerned about housing affordability; the city appointed a citizens committee to examine and create suggestions on how the issue can be alleviated.
Additionally, Jewell said that the presentation’s purpose is to determine what the issue is pertaining to housing affordability, how far-reaching it is in New Braunfels, why cities need to try to address it and what is currently being done about it.
League of Women Voters of the Comal Area President Jerrie Champlin said that this is the first forum about affordable housing that the organization has done in the area; the idea for the forum came from a community survey done by the IDEA Forum that showed that residents in New Braunfels saw housing affordability as a prevalent concern.
“Affordable housing is a big concern…throughout the county and especially in municipal areas like New Braunfels,” Champlin said. “Land use is a very important issue for the League of Women Voters of the Comal Area, it has been for several years, and we just see this as one part of the land use issues that are of concern to residents in our area.”
Along with being held in person and through Zoom, the Forum will be held on their Facebook Live and posted on YouTube later on.
“We’ll have an opportunity for people who are watching the live stream to also ask questions,” Champlin said. “Generally, we ask that they put it in the chat.”
Those interested in joining the Zoom call can use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86098659369? pwd=QzVHOUNTRG45S0lLbTk2U2lEY2ptUT09
(Zoom ID: 860 9865 9369, passcode: 673106)
A Facebook Live event will be held on LWVCA’s Facebook page: @LWVTexas.
A recording will be posted on the LWVCA’s YouTube channel: @lwvcomalarea7096.
