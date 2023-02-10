After almost 140 years of operation, the historic flour mill on East San Antonio Street formally known as Dittlinger Mills is shuttering its doors at the end of March.
Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), the owner of the New Braunfels mill occupied by subsidiary ADM Milling Co., made the decision to close after reviewing the company’s business model.
“We’ve determined that our New Braunfels mill no longer aligns with our milling business’s future operational needs, and we’ve informed colleagues of our intention to permanently end production there,” said Jackie Anderson, a spokesperson for ADM.
Now that it’s been announced, ADM Milling Co. colleagues deciding to leave the company will receive a financial package while ADM tries to find new opportunities for others within the company, Anderson said.
The Dittlinger Mills were once part of the thriving agricultural industry in New Braunfels.
But times have changed.
In the 1950s, the Herald-Zeitung wrote about the mill under the headline “New, Old Industries Important To New Braunfels Economic Life.”
Dittlinger Mills did more than just create product — the company consulted on poultry and livestock projects.
In addition, Dittlinger Mills helped finance the growth of the poultry industry throughout Texas, and helped rural farmers and ranchers reach financial success.
“The influence on the daily lives of every individual by the milling industry in general and the H. Dittlinger Roller Mills Co. specifically, in our area, is substantial,” the Herald-Zeitung article said.
The New Braunfels mill, which was once a grist mill, was established in 1886 by Peter Faust and the mill’s namesake, Hippolyt Dittlinger, according to an article written by Tara V. Kohlenberg, the executive director of the Sophienburg Museum and Archives.
The milling enterprise owners, along with John Faust, used a cable running from Clemens Dam to harness the water in the Comal River to power the mill in 1887.
By 1914 the mill’s power source switched from a water turbine to diesel fuel, and later modernized to electricity.
In 1901 Dittlinger bought out Faust’s shares of the company, and in 1930 Dittlinger expanded his milling empire when he bought the Landa Flour and Feed Mill, which is now part of the Wurstfest grounds.
Dittlinger retired in 1931 and left the mill to his son-in-law, who took ownership of the mill until selling it in 1955. It transferred hands to Chickasha Cotton Oil Co. before landing in the possession of ADM in 1979.
Although ADM has run the historic New Braunfels mill for the last couple of decades, the company is now working on moving production to other ADM facilities.
In the meantime, the company will collaborate with its clients who receive products from the New Braunfels mill during the transition.
After the facility is closed and decommissioned, the company will most likely move equipment and other assets to other ADM mills, Anderson said.
“We appreciate the cooperative relationship we’ve had with the city of New Braunfels, and we look forward to continuing that positive relationship with them for the duration of ADM’s ownership of the facility,” Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.