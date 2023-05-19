Temperatures are climbing outside New Braunfels Middle School on a bright, sunny morning.
But the students on the track and nearby field are having too much fun to mind the heat.
On May 17, about 60 special needs students from New Braunfels Independent School District and 30 volunteers came together to play sports and ride bikes.
The Believe It Foundation and Kinetic Kids hosted the event.
Believe It Foundation program director William McGinnis said the day is an opportunity for students of all abilities to grow and learn together.
“People think that there’s barriers when it comes to sports, but then we show them that there’s a way to get around barriers,” McGinnis said. “When you remove them, we’re all just friends out here having fun.”
The students learned to play baseball, football and soccer and test out other sports.
Katy, a local high school student with Down syndrome, was eager to see her friends at the field.
“I love to play volleyball with them,” she said.
Students with differing abilities were joined by some of their partners in physical education.
The program has high school students coach special needs students throughout the year.
“That leads to social inclusion in a school setting,” McGinnis said. “They sit with them at lunch, go to prom together, and those kinds of things wouldn’t have happened without a program that lets them meet each other and learn sports together.”
Across the field, the students celebrated kicking a soccer ball and winning a game of cornhole.
They cheered each other on as they bicycled down the track.
Shary Rose, the school district’s adapted physical education teacher, said the inclusive event helps build a sense of independence.
“It’s good for everybody to be more open and accepting of people with disabilities,” Rose said. “For our students, it’s an opportunity to build friendships, teach motor skills and do things together.”
Students tested out several adaptive bikes on an obstacle course.
The bikes were donated to NBISD through the McKenna Foundation and the Believe it Foundation.
New Braunfels has five different kinds of adaptive bikes.
Some models have rear steering, and they are adjustable for students in wheelchairs.
The bikes help give the students a “sense of freedom,” said Andrew McAllister, the Believe it Foundation founder.
“The reason I started the foundation was that I was able to partake in activities like this, both as an individual and on a team,” he said. “I love to see these children succeed in areas that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to, if we didn’t have days like this.”
