It is with great sadness that the Torres family announces that Adam Ulloa Torres, 44, entered into rest on February 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas. He passed away surrounded by his father Frank Torres, his mother Irene Torres, and his spouse Rick Dunn.
Adam was born and raised in New Braunfels, Tx and was a graduate of New Braunfels High School. He later called Austin, Tx and most recently Spring, Tx home as well.
In addition to his parents, spouse, and many families and friends, he is survived by his maternal grandmother Julia Martinez, and his sisters Cynthia Torres and Lisa Montenez. Adam was a very proud uncle to his nephews Gage Gould, Ash Gould, Renee Montenez Jr., Forrest Kirkpatrick, Liam Kirkpatrick, and to his niece Maisie Edwards.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Felix M. Torres, his paternal grandmother, Genoveva G. Torres, his maternal grandfather Luis M. Ulloa, and his cousin Andrew Ulloa.
Adam was a retail manager for many years and loved his work family. In addition to his work, he loved playing video games and spent the last 4 years providing online support to fellow cancer patients in remission. Adam was also a proud fur-parent to his two dogs, Hugo and Diego.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, with a rosary starting at 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:30 am. Visitation and funeral services will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks. Interment to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.