When New Braunfels resident Jennifer Jones was 19, she became pregnant and unprepared to become a mother.
“Through God’s mercy, I decided to give my baby up for adoption,” Jones said. “It was the most precious gift that I had that God allowed another family to raise. He is loved. He’s been loved his entire life, and our lord and savior helped me get through that. I would never have gotten through that without his help.”
Jones told her story to residents and anti-abortion advocates from the area as part of a “Choose Life” rally at New Braunfels’ Main Square on Saturday.
“He allowed me to find a man who is my husband, and we had a family of our own,” she said. “Because of that, I feel like I have a voice, finally that I’m able to speak the truth. There are so many women out there who are suffering because they have been lied to. They’ve been lied to that abortion is easy. It’s not easy. Once they have realized what they have done, then they can never take it back.”
The issue of abortion rights has been part of the American conversation for decades. Still, the topic was placed back on the front burner following the recent leak of a draft opinion that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide.
The draft opinion obtained by Politico would overrule Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to end a pregnancy.
Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the draft was authentic and ordered an investigation, led by Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, to find the leak’s source.
The official opinion is expected to be released sometime in the next few weeks.
For Jones, adoption was the “happy ending” she chose.
“We contacted an adoption agency,” Jones said. “They helped me through the whole thing. It was a Christian adoption agency. I moved back in with my parents, and they helped take care of me. I picked some people out of a book, and there were hundreds of books that were thick with people who were longing for a family that they could not have on their own.”
Steve Ceh of Solomon’s Porch Ministries organized the event following a May rally of abortion rights advocates, which also took place at the Main Square.
“I organized this because we’re seeing a rise in immorality in our country,” Ceh said. “One of those being Roe v. Wade. It’s really a shame, and I’m looking forward to them overturning it because we have to get God back in this country again. When they overturn it, I think it’s going to be a great thing for our nation.”
National Right to Life estimates that more than 63.4 million abortions have been performed in the United States since 1973, using data from both the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion-rights advocacy group, through 2017, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through 2019 and estimated figures for subsequent years 2017 through 2021.
Patti Johnson of Canyon Lake said the message she was trying to convey at the rally was that the leaked draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito pointed out that abortion rights should never have been a federal constitutional issue.
“It’s very clear,” Johnson said. “I’ve read it. If I can understand it, everybody can. What they’re saying is, it should never have been put in the constitution. Now, we’re going to send it back to the states and let you determine what you want to do.”
Texas is poised to ban nearly all abortions if the Roe ruling is overturned. A “trigger law” in Texas would go into effect 30 days later that would ban abortion from the moment of fertilization, and it offers no exceptions for rape, incest or conditions in utero that are likely to result in the death of the baby.
The state already has the most restrictive abortion law in the country. After the law prohibiting abortions after about six weeks into a pregnancy took effect Sept. 1, the number of abortions statewide from September to December dropped by 46% compared with the same period in 2020, according to preliminary data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
According to state data, around 50,000 to 55,000 Texans obtained abortions yearly from 2014 to 2021.
Around nine out of every 1,000 Texas women of child-bearing age had an abortion each year from 2014 to 2020, according to Census population data and abortion data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Nationwide, the rate was 11 to 12 abortions per 1,000 yearly from 2014 to 2019.
Abortion-inducing medication is the most common method used by Texans to terminate pregnancies, according to Texas Health and Human Services.
Katie Garcia of New Braunfels attended the rally with her daughter, Lillia, 7.
“I’ve been to pro-life rallies for the last 15 years here in New Braunfels,” Garcia said. “This is the first time I’ve done one in June. The community reacts rather favorably. Not only are we letting them know that the community is active in this area, but we’re getting feedback. The part I always like is the cars going by with the thumbs up and the honking. So, there’s a lot of reciprocity there.”
Garcia added that she also hoped young women would consider other options if they could not care for the child.
“The Crisis Pregnancy Center that we have in New Braunfels is an absolute lifesaver,” she said. “They have the best counseling, and they will help you with whatever you need to make your decision ...They don’t judge anybody or give them a hard time if that’s what they are wrestling with.”
The phone number for the Crisis Pregnancy Center, also known as Options for Life, is 830-629-7565.
The Associated Press and Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
