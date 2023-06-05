Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law that will ban minors from receiving certain types of puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-transition surgeries.
Abbott signed Senate Bill 14 on June 2.
The proposal was led in the legislature by Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25.
The New Braunfels Republican and emergency room physician said the bill was necessary to address what she referred to as a “cottage industry” of gender-affirming care for youth.
“It is incumbent upon all of us to want to protect children from irreversible surgeries that will mutilate their bodies,” Campbell said in a statement.
The bill bans certain procedures and treatments “for gender transitioning, gender reassignment, or gender dysphoria” for Texans under the age of 18.
Doctors who prescribe the drugs or perform surgeries could lose their license.
Children who began the treatments before June 1 of this year will need to “wean off” the medication and may not switch to another type of care prohibited under the bill.
The Senate passed the bill 19-12, and the Texas House voted 87-56 to pass the bill.
In May, the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Texas joined Lambda Legal and the Transgender Law Center in pledging to file a lawsuit against the bill.
“We will defend the rights of transgender youth in court, just as we have done in other states engaging in this anti-science and discriminatory fear-mongering,” the groups said in a statement.
Texas joins nearly 20 states that have passed laws against certain types of gender-related healthcare for youth.
The Texas law is slated to go into effect on Sept. 1 of this year.
