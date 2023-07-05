Every Saturday night, neon signs light up the entrance to Tejas Rodeo in Bulverde.
A Hank Williams song plays on the dance floor.
Visitors can test their luck on a mechanical bull before shuffling into the arena to see the real thing.
Tejas co-owners Trey Martin and Yancey James host a weekly rodeo from March to November — and they don’t plan to stop anytime soon.
“A lot of people will say rodeo is a dying breed and a thing of the past,” James said. “But it’s a part of our life, and it’s spectacular that we get to show that to people.”
Martin bought the 71-acre property about 30 years ago.
He repaired the old German homestead and farm buildings, then a few years later began boarding horses and teaching riding lessons.
He built a covered arena with bleachers in 2005.
Now nearly 1,200 people attend every Saturday.
But the weekly rodeo wasn’t an overnight success.
Martin recalls once hosting a full event for an audience of less than 30 people.
“It wasn’t commercially rewarding for many, many years,” he said. “But we just believed in it and felt strongly about the concept, and kept going. We’ve been sold out for at least two years now.”
The Tejas team brought extensive rodeo backgrounds to the business.
James, who grew up in Kerrville, entered his first rodeo in the third grade.
He says his career as a professional bull rider taught him the value of the sport and the ranching way of life.
“A lot of rodeo cowboys when they do come to their end, it’s a question of what is life after rodeo,” James said. “I was fortunate enough to be able to continue on with everything that I’d learned and put it to good use.”
Martin, originally from Devine, also competed in youth and adult rodeo.
Every so often, he keeps his skills sharp by joining the team roping events.
“We try to keep it real family-oriented and kid friendly,” Martin said. “It’s a generational thing.”
James’ son works and competes in the events. Martin’s daughters are longtime employees.
Packing the bleachers on a hot summer night is an opportunity to educate the public about what happens on a working ranch.
Visitors come from all over the world to see the event.
“The broncs and the roping and the fast horses, those things are everyday life to a lot of people,” James said. “We just put it in a rodeo atmosphere and get to share it with the public.”
The Rough Rider drill team holds American flags high as their horses race through the dirt.
Youngsters pull on helmets and gather their courage for mutton busting.
In the chutes, one would be hard-pressed to find a bronc rider not wearing a large belt buckle.
The atmosphere is often celebratory, like when a father and son compete or a hometown barrel racer sets a new arena record.
It would be enough work to host the rodeo for nine months out of the year.
But Tejas Rodeo also has a steakhouse, a dance, food vendors, bars, a souvenir shop and a wedding venue.
It’s not unusual for at least 100 people to be working behind the scenes, including the co-owners.
“We know a little bit about everything, so we’ll step in when we need to,” Martin said. “Sometimes that’s helping out with horses, sometimes it’s unclogging a toilet.”
Still, the crew manages to keep the weekly tradition fun, laid-back and authentic, from the “ride-up bar” serving cold drinks for contestants to the steakhouse packed with Texas memorabilia.
A group of longhorn cattle enter the arena to signal the start of the rodeo.
The long, sweaty day of preparation has paid off.
“There’s a million moving parts, but we have a great team,” Martin said. “It’s a true taste of Texas.”
