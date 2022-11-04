Spirits were high the opening day of Wurstfest with hundreds swarming the festival grounds for the purpose of raising a toast to New Braunfels and taking that traditional first bite of sausage to ring in the celebration.
Opening ceremonies were conducted in Wursthalle to a crowd of eventgoers clad in festive dirndls and lederhosen topped with feathered felt hats covered in commemorative pins — an image that’s as synonymous with Wurstfest as the sausage itself.
Opas and omas gathered to hear opening remarks from Wurstfest President Miles Granzin, Festival Chairman David Huddleston and Grosse Opa Bob DiFonzo, and partake in the tradition of biting the sausage.
Alex Meixner was present to kick off the celebration with a Wurstfest-worthy accordion and singing performance, which fired up the crowd for what was to come, and no Wurstfest opening ceremony would be complete without beer from the ceremonial beer tapping, a toast to sausage and a round of Ein Prosit.
Outside Wursthalle, old friends and families mingled in the Marktplatz and visited shops selling an assortment of Wurstfest-themed goodies.
The Sophienburg Museum & Archives stocked their booth with German wares such as beautifully-crafted steins, felt hats and the flare to decorate them along with the perfect ornaments to give any Christmas tree that German touch.
Those who stopped by Carolyn’s Creations could pick up hats, floral garlands and other Wurstfest novelties, including chicken hats to wear when taking to the dance floor during the chicken dance.
The official Wurstfest merchandise booth was stocked with buttons, T-shirts and drinkware while watering holes were scattered throughout the grounds selling American beer and German favorites.
As one of the biggest fundraisers for New Braunfels nonprofits of the year, the spotlight was on each organization’s selection of German delicacies.
Whether someone prefers their sausage wrapped in a pretzel, filled with cheddar cheese or skewered on a stick — there’s no doubt Wurstfest does sausage best.
For those who need a break from bratwurst, Communities in Schools is dishing out shrimp and fried pickles, the Rotary Club of New Braunfels is handling the potato pancakes and New Braunfels Performing Arts has got the reuben covered.
Those searching for something sweet can stop by the building near Mill Pond where several vendors have set up shop for the duration of the festival, including New Braunfels’ oldest bakery — Naegelin’s.
More Wurstfest wares await the curious festival adventurer inside the building filled with art, snacks, apparel and accessories, and a booth reserved for honoring one’s German lineage.
Further down the way is even more food to fulfill the fried food carnival cravings joined by vendors selling more savory selections.
Carnival games are all the rage out on midway where fun comes in all shapes and sizes — from the Ferris wheel to tiny cars.
Wherever the drinks are flowing, the entertainment is sure to follow.
Festivalgoers can expect a wide variety of entertainment throughout the 10-day festival with performances from high-energy polka bands, folk dancers and traditional German choirs to bring eventgoers back to their childhood.
The celebration of German culture continues through Sunday, Nov. 13.
