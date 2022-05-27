Barron Casteel won New Braunfels and picked up Hays County on Tuesday, but he lost Comal County and the Republican runoff to apparent District 73 Texas House nominee Carrie Isaac.
Isaac, who narrowly lost a House seat to Democrat two years ago, topped the former New Braunfels mayor in five critical western Comal County precincts on Election Day en route to a 9,368-8,777 advantage in the county and 284-vote victory.
If the margin holds, Isaac will face New Braunfels social worker and Democrat Justin Calhoun in November, with the winner succeeding outgoing three-term incumbent Kyle Biedermann.
The District 73 was among a handful of balloting for Democratic and Republican Party nominees for federal, state and local positions in the Nov. 8 general election.
It will be at least until next Tuesday before the full unofficial totals are tallied. They won’t become official until after votes are certified by county elections party chairs. Absentee ballots had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to arrive at elections offices, and provisional and overseas ballots have until May 31, Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said.
On March 1, Casteel bested Isaac overall, 12,966-12,725, and in Comal County 10,847-9,775. Isaac of Dripping Springs bested Casteel in Hays County, 2,950-2,119. In Tuesday’s runoff, in both counties, Isaac totaled 11,176 votes to Casteel’s 10,892, or 50.64% to 49.36%.
In the runoff, Casteel topped Isaac in Hays County, 2,115-1,808, but his Comal primary vote shrunk by 2,070 votes — and with it went the election.
Some projected Isaac needed to pad her March 1 lead in Hays County, drastically improve her showing against Casteel throughout Comal and especially in New Braunfels, and that some Casteel support wouldn’t show in the runoff. Two of three happened.
Isaac lost the 2020 GOP House nomination to Ellen Troxclair in a more liberal Hays County district. After Biedermann was drawn out of District 73, she focused on conservative Comal County.
Isaac increased her March 1 totals in all precincts — including those she lost again on Tuesday. Casteel also lost ground, especially in Bulverde-area precincts 110, 102, 204, 206 and 405, where Isaac’s nearly doubled.
The last box with 872 votes — the most of any of Comal’s 23 polling sites — came in from Bulverde’s Mammen Family Library just after 9:30 p.m., and it put Isaac ahead for the first time.
At her gathering at the Faust Hotel, Isaac couldn’t pinpoint an exact reason for her victory — which capped an ugly campaign that saw both sides ping-pong nasty accusations against the other and spend a combined $1 million.
Neither candidate was magnanimous toward the other following Tuesday’s election.
“I didn’t pay people to hang signs or knock on doors — everything my campaign did was because of amazing volunteers,” she said. “They believed in us and I am very thankful for the support we had.”
Casteel, thanking supporters at Krause’s Café, already knew the late boxes from Bulverde turned the election.
“I came up short. I’m happy it’s over and I’m going to move on,” he said after losing Comal County.
“I don’t have an answer (to not winning Comal),” he said. “I’m holding my head up high. I talked to the voters and answered their questions and I’ll always be accessible.
“I can’t for the life of me think that what’s she’s accomplished is of any value, but whatever. We go from where we are. I’m Barron Casteel and I’ll be Barron Casteel tomorrow, and I’m quite happy with that.”
Humble held Carrie Isaac Day in her hometown on Wednesday.
“I’m going to go there or take a nap,” she said. “I appreciate my family’s support, which included husband Jason and her two sons, 17 and 19.
“My son who goes to Texas Tech was running a campaign in Lubbock, which also won,” she said of his managing the campaign for Carl Tepper, who defeated David Glasheen in the Texas House District 84 Republican party primary runoff on Tuesday. “I’m very proud of him.”
Tepper, like Isaac, finished second in the March 1 primary.
Area runoffs
Unofficially, 21,111 of 125,866 eligible Comal County voters, or 16.77%, participated in Tuesday’s primary election finale. Jaqua said Tuesday’s top vote totals from 23 countywide polling locations included Mammen Family Library in Bulverde (872 votes), Garden Ridge City Hall (674), and the county’s Goodwin Annex in New Braunfels (656).
Jaqua said the last returns came in from Cibolo, with all boxes totaled and posted before 10 p.m.
New Braunfels attorney Tracie Wright-Reneau defeated Wimberley attorney Mark Cusack in the GOP runoff for 207th District Court judge with 14,697 votes, or 57.7%, to Cusack’s 10,776 votes (42.3%).
“I am so grateful for all of the support I received, and I will do my best to represent my community as a fair, honest and trustworthy member of the judiciary,” said Wright-Reneau, who will succeed outgoing Judge Jack Robison, whose 28 years in the position ranks among the longest tenures in Comal County history.
In the U.S. House District 15 Democratic runoff, Michelle Vallejo defeated Ruben Ramirez, 6,043-6,020, or 50.1% to 49.9%. There will almost certainly be a recount, with the winner facing GOP nominee Monica De La Cruz in November.
In the District 21 U.S. House Democratic runoff, Claudia Zapata defeated Ricardo Villarreal 13,782 to 7,909, or 63.54% to 36.46%. She will face two-term incumbent GOP Rep. Chip Roy in the fall.
In the District 35 U.S. House GOP runoff, Dan McQueen defeated Michael Rodriguez, 4,145 votes to 2,625, or 61.23% to 38.77% and will face Democratic nominee and former Austin City Council member Greg Casar.
And, in the top regional race for the District 28 U.S. House Democratic nomination, 10-term incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar downed 28-year-old immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros for a second straight time.
Cuellar had 22,694 votes to Cisneros’ 22,517, or 50.2% to 49.8%, and will face Cassy Garcia, who won the GOP nomination in a runoff against Sandra Whitten, 8,483-6,410, or 56.96% to 43.04%.
