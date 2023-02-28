On Monday, February 13, St. John Paul II Catholic High School opened its newly constructed, 27,000 sq ft. gymnasium. It marked a historic day in the life of the school — to host a home game on campus, the first since the school opened in 2009.
The new gymnasium boasts branded championship volleyball and basketball courts as well as three auxiliary volleyball courts and two auxiliary basketball courts making it ideal for hosting tournaments and community events.
In October, students participated in a highly successful one-day fundraiser to raise funds to outfit the space with two digital LED scoreboards — one of which measures 18 feet — and audio video equipment to give the fans and athletes a one-of-a-kind experience when attending games and events in their home space. The gym also has a large concession area and lobby that proudly displays the spirit of the school and welcomes guests.
The second phase — which includes a large weight room, men’s and women’s locker rooms, a training room and a laundry room — has already begun.
The gymnasium project was a combined partnership between the school, led by Principal Andrew Iliff, and the Archdiocese of San Antonio, led by Archbishop Gustavo as one of the special projects of the Archdiocesan wide “On the Way, Andale” capital campaign.
“Our athletes for the last thirteen and a half years have had to travel to every game, and every large event was held off campus,” Iliff said. “We are so pleased to be at home. Our alumni, staff, parents, and community have built a great foundation of academic and athletic success, and now future generations will have this beautiful building to call home.”
The project was designed and constructed under the management of Kim Lehmann Gonzalez, Director of Advancement at St. John Paul II CHS and project manager Bill Norton of the Norton Co.
“It has been an absolute joy and privilege to help bring this dream to reality for our students and our community,” Gonzalez said. “To say it was a labor of love is an understatement, not without many challenges, but for every obstacle faced, God provided us with the stamina, resources, supporters and faith to see it through.”
The construction team included Kopplow Construction Co, Sterling and Kap Architects of Waco and Westwood Professional Services. Gonzalez said the gym would not have been possible without the generous donations of parents, alumni, school benefactors and community partners.
Several local companies came together to support the school’s efforts through in-kind support, including Anderson Columbia, Clark Asphalt, Brauntex Materials, Cemex, Associated Concrete and The Hanson Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.