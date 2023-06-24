I have lived in New Braunfels for a few years, and I have driven by the Comal River in Landa Park many times. I have never seen a more lovely place to teach my grandchildren and great grandchildren to fish. But on my various drives through the park, I have stopped to ask more than a dozen fishermen, “The fishing looks great; how is the catching?” Not one of the fishermen I talked to said, “Good.” They all said a version of, “No catching yet.”
Are there fish in the Comal River in Landa Park? It would be a perfect place for my grandchildren and great grandchildren to learn to fish, but only if there are fish to catch. Catching a fish for the first time is a sure way to turn a child into a person who loves to fish. But fishing for hours with no results can make even interested children more interested in something else.
What would it take for the Texas Wildlife Management people to work on that New Braunfels section of the Comal River; stock some fish and make it a place where even tourists from Colorado and California would like to bring their grandchildren to learn to fish? I hope they will.
