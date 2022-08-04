We’re back.
The last time we were here, there was an all-out war with the raccoons as we tried to save our measly little flock of chickens.
Some things have changed in “the country,” but others have not.
The layer of dust that coats everything, this time magnified by soaring, record-breaking temperatures, continues.
The dry, itchy stuff remains a constant, and burrs stick to the bottom of shoes, pants legs, dog collars, dog tails, cat legs — you name it.
This time, though, we are finding more company. When there was a “run for the hills” movement in 2020, it seems word traveled fast in the animal kingdom. They are everywhere, sometimes making it difficult to remember what they are called collectively. I’ve learned those collective nouns can be based on their species, or where they make their home, or even according to whether they are gathering together on water or land. And sometimes, the collective nouns are just part of urban legend.
While a bunch of bunnies might be adoringly referred to as a fluffle, I have since learned that a group of jackrabbits, or hares, can be referred to as a husk or down. I began to see the pattern here when I learned that a group of armadillos are called a roll, and a collective noun that can be used for a group of raccoons is a gaze. A group of ducks can be called a raft or a paddling if they are on the water, or a waddling if they are on the ground.
Coyote groups are known as bands or packs. The cicadas can still be referred to as a cloud or plague. A group of owls are referred to as a parliament. A group of foxes are referred to as skulks (to skulk, according to Merriam-Webster, can mean to lurk, slink, sneak or lie in wait), and a group of skunks are referred to as a surfeit, which just falls right in line with the whole Pepe Le Pew vibe.
Ironically, the emus next door, if seen together, are known as a mob, but for the most part stick to themselves. It also seems someone had a sense of humor when deciding a group of snails could be called a rout or walk.
There also can be a drove of donkeys, if you happen to see them walking together, and a passel of opossums, an army of frogs, a bevy of doves, a flight of dragonflies, a tribe or trip of goats, and a bike of bees.
The first time we were here, there were times that we felt trapped in a living version of a Salvador Dali painting.
Imagine this: A railroad crossing, a field of maize rippling back and forth in the wind, and a truckload of fish dumped on a country road.
It was strange driving home and seeing the casualties — silver bodies reflecting the late afternoon sun. What was that, cod? Hard to tell, but it appeared that at any moment, they could sprout feet and begin walking toward a melting clock to complete a surrealist masterpiece.
What is the collective noun for a group of cod on a country road? Is it still a school, or does it become something else if they are out of the water? What would Salvador say?
There are other things out here, things that I don’t really care to know what a group of them might be called, but here goes, just in case you were wondering:
A rhumba of rattlesnakes.
A cluster of spiders.
A bed of scorpions.
A murder of crows.
A committee or wake of vultures.
A pounce of bobcats (although they are known to be solitary animals).
Which brings me to the creature that was lying casually on top of the pickup truck. I’m hoping it was just the one and not part of a gathering of its kind. It seemed larger than just a regular cat, just saying, and there were some glaring eyes involved.
Chupacabra?
No. Too laid back, too mellow.
But that’s all I know. Some things are just better left alone.
