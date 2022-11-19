MAGAGA: Make America Great And Glorious Again. Why would Trump want to change a slogan (MAGA) that has been so universally associated with him? Well, heck, doing this means he will sell more hats. There are priorities, after all!
MAGAGA: Make America Great And Glorious Again. Why would Trump want to change a slogan (MAGA) that has been so universally associated with him? Well, heck, doing this means he will sell more hats. There are priorities, after all!
